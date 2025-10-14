Flagg came away with 11 points (3-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, two steals, two blocks and an assist in 21 minutes in Monday's 114-101 preseason win over the Jazz.

While the rookie has trouble getting buckets to fall, Flagg still flashed his all-around skill set with a strong defensive effort. The first overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft has five steals and three blocks through three preseason contests, and he may prove to be a bigger fantasy asset than expected in those categories while still being a key part of the Mavericks' offense right from the jump.