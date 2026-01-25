Flagg is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Bucks due to left ankle injury management.

Flagg missed two consecutive games earlier in January due to a left ankle injury. It appears the rookie will be sidelined for Sunday's contest to avoid aggravating the issue, and his absence would mean more minutes for Ryan Nembhard, Brandon Willliams (knee), Jaden Hardy and D'Angelo Russell. Assuming he's ruled out, Flagg's next opportunity to play would be Wednesday against the Timberwolves.