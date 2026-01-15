Flagg (ankle) will not return to Wednesday's game against the Nuggets, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Flagg exited at the 6:01 mark of the second quarter, briefly returned before halftime, but has been ruled out for the second half due to a left ankle sprain. An ankle issue also sidelined the rookie briefly Monday, though he was able to return and finish that game, unlike Wednesday. With Flagg done for the night, Klay Thompson, Ryan Nembhard and Caleb Martin could see expanded roles down the stretch.