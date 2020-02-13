Mavericks' Courtney Lee: Among reserves Wednesday
Lee will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against Sacramento, Bobby Karalla of the Mavericks' official site reports.
In a late lineup change, Lee was replaced by Jalen Brunson among the starters. On the year, the veteran guard's played a limited role, averaging 10.1 minutes across 14 appearances despite being fully healthy.
