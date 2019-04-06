Mavericks' Courtney Lee: Back in starting five
Lee is starting Friday against Memphis, Bobby Karalla of the Mavericks' official site reports.
Lee failed to score in 16 minutes off the bench Wednesday against Minnesota, but he'll get another opportunity to start Friday evening. He's joined the first unit for three of his team's previous four contests.
