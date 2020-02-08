Mavericks' Courtney Lee: Back to bench Saturday
Lee will come off the bench Saturday against the Hornets.
Lee was handed a start Friday against the Wizards, but he'll return to a bench role. Over the past two games, he's totaled 19 points, three rebounds and one assist in 29 minutes.
