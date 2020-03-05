Mavericks' Courtney Lee: Back to bench Wednesday
Lee is not starting Wednesday's game against the Pelicans.
Lee received the spot start in the second half of the back-to-back set Monday in Chicago, but he'll return to the bench for Wednesday's contest. The veteran guard is averaging 3.8 points and 1.2 rebounds in 12.2 minutes over 19 games this season.
