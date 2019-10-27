Mavericks' Courtney Lee: Bumped from starting five
Lee will come off the bench in Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Lee will be moved back to the bench in favor of Delon Wright, who had a stellar performance off the bench in Friday's win over the Pelicans. Lee will likely be seeing a reduced role as a result.
