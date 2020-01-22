Mavericks' Courtney Lee: Collecting dust on bench
Lee (coach's decision) didn't see the floor Tuesday in the Mavericks' 110-107 loss to the Clippers.
Coach Rick Carlisle expanded the rotation to 11 men after Dwight Powell exited with what was later diagnosed as a season-ending ruptured right Achilles' tendon, but Lee still couldn't get off the bench. The veteran wing has appeared in just two of the Mavericks' last 17 games, and his playing-time outlook doesn't look bound to improve at any point in the near future.
More News
-
Mavericks' Courtney Lee: Healthy scratch Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Courtney Lee: Healthy scratch for Tuesday's loss•
-
Mavericks' Courtney Lee: Coming off bench Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Courtney Lee: Starting Friday•
-
Mavericks' Courtney Lee: Bumped from starting five•
-
Mavericks' Courtney Lee: Starts again Friday•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...