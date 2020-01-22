Lee (coach's decision) didn't see the floor Tuesday in the Mavericks' 110-107 loss to the Clippers.

Coach Rick Carlisle expanded the rotation to 11 men after Dwight Powell exited with what was later diagnosed as a season-ending ruptured right Achilles' tendon, but Lee still couldn't get off the bench. The veteran wing has appeared in just two of the Mavericks' last 17 games, and his playing-time outlook doesn't look bound to improve at any point in the near future.