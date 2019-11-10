Mavericks' Courtney Lee: Coming off bench Saturday
Lee will come off the bench for Saturday's matchup against the Grizzlies.
Lee has started each game he's appeared in this season but will be coming off the bench Saturday as Seth Curry gets the nod. In Lee's three appearances, he's averaged 2.7 points in 9.0 minutes.
