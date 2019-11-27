Mavericks' Courtney Lee: Healthy scratch for Tuesday's loss
Lee (DNP-Coach's Decision) did not see the floor during Tuesday's 114-99 loss to the Clippers.
Lee has appeared in just five games thus far this season, and only three here in November. The 34-year-old wing is averaging a mere 9.4 minutes and can likely be avoided across all fantasy formats.
