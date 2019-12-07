Mavericks' Courtney Lee: Healthy scratch Wednesday
Lee did not play in the Mavs' 121-114 victory against Minnesota on Wednesday.
This marked the sixth straight game the 34-year-old guard did not play, with his last appearance having been in a blowout win against Cleveland on Nov. 22. Lee has only played in five of the Mavs' 21 matches and should be content with any bit of playing time at this point.
More News
-
Mavericks' Courtney Lee: Healthy scratch for Tuesday's loss•
-
Mavericks' Courtney Lee: Coming off bench Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Courtney Lee: Starting Friday•
-
Mavericks' Courtney Lee: Bumped from starting five•
-
Mavericks' Courtney Lee: Starts again Friday•
-
Mavericks' Courtney Lee: May return to bench•
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...