Mavericks' Courtney Lee: Logs 21 minutes versus Timberwolves
Lee totaled four points (2-4 FG), four rebounds and one steal in 21 minutes during Sunday's 111-91 win over the Timberwolves.
Lee has logged double-digit minutes in seven of his last eight appearances, but he has only reached double figures in scoring twice through 18 games here in 2019-20. He has been more involved of late but isn't likely to offer much for fantasy purposes beyond the very deepest leagues.
