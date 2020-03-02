Lee totaled four points (2-4 FG), four rebounds and one steal in 21 minutes during Sunday's 111-91 win over the Timberwolves.

Lee has logged double-digit minutes in seven of his last eight appearances, but he has only reached double figures in scoring twice through 18 games here in 2019-20. He has been more involved of late but isn't likely to offer much for fantasy purposes beyond the very deepest leagues.