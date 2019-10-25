Mavericks' Courtney Lee: May return to bench
Lee started Wednesday's season opener against the Wizards, but coach Rick Carlisle has not settled on a firm starter at small forward, Tim Cato of The Athletic reports.
Somewhat surprisingly, Lee got the nod against the Wizards, with Carlisle noting that he was the best option to defend Bradley Beal. While Lee did a good job of limiting Beal, who was ejected late in the game, Carlisle said he could switch up his starting lineup as soon as Friday's matchup against the Pelicans.
