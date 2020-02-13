Lee (coach's decision) didn't see the floor Wednesday in the Mavericks' 130-111 win over the Kings.

Initially listed as starter for the contest, Lee was dropped from the lineup shortly before tipoff and then found himself out of the rotation entirely. Lee had averaged 6.0 points and 1.5 three-pointers in 15.3 minutes while appearing in each of the previous four games, but it doesn't look like there will be room for him to see regular playing time now that Luka Doncic (ankle) is back from a seven-game absence.