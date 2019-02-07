Mavericks' Courtney Lee: Not in rotation in team debut
Lee (coach's decision) didn't see the floor Wednesday in the Mavericks' 99-93 win over the Hornets.
Though Lee was cleared to make his team debut after last week's trade between the Knicks and Mavericks was finalized, the veteran swingman found himself on the outside of coach Rick Carlisle's rotation. Dallas is presumably interested in moving Lee elsewhere prior to Thursday's deadline, but they could have trouble finding a club willing to cover the money remaining on his four-year, $48 million deal, which runs through 2019-20.
