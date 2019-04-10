Mavericks' Courtney Lee: Not in starting five
Lee (hip) is not in the starting five Tuesday against the Suns, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.
Devin Harris will draw the start during the Mavs' final home game of the year. Lee hasn't been formally ruled out.
