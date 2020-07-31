Lee (calf) is out for the remainder of the 2019-20 season, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Townsend notes that Lee is walking with a pronounced limp and has a brace on his lower leg, and that he won't come back at any point this season. Lee's role fluctuated throughout the year, but most of his minutes should go to the likes of Seth Curry, Justin Jackson and J.J. Barea.