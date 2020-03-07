Lee produced 13 points (5-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists, two steals and a blocked shot across 29 minutes in Friday's 121-96 win over the Grizzles.

Lee drew the start with Tim Hardaway (shoulder) and Dorian Finney-Smith (hip) both sidelined and put together a decent stat line. The 34-year-old veteran has seen only 20 games on the floor for the Mavericks this season, but if Finney-Smith and Hardaway are slow to recover, Lee could serve as a moderately effective placeholder in the short term.