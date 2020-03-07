Mavericks' Courtney Lee: Puts up 13 in spot start
Lee produced 13 points (5-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists, two steals and a blocked shot across 29 minutes in Friday's 121-96 win over the Grizzles.
Lee drew the start with Tim Hardaway (shoulder) and Dorian Finney-Smith (hip) both sidelined and put together a decent stat line. The 34-year-old veteran has seen only 20 games on the floor for the Mavericks this season, but if Finney-Smith and Hardaway are slow to recover, Lee could serve as a moderately effective placeholder in the short term.
More News
-
Mavericks' Courtney Lee: Back to bench Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Courtney Lee: Logs 21 minutes versus Timberwolves•
-
Mavericks' Courtney Lee: Moved outside rotation•
-
Mavericks' Courtney Lee: Among reserves Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Courtney Lee: Starting Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Courtney Lee: Back to bench Saturday•
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.