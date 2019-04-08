Mavericks' Courtney Lee: Questionable for Tuesday
Lee is considered a game-time call for Tuesday's game against Phoenix due to a left hip contusion.
Lee was held scoreless over 17 minutes in his previous matchup, but it's unclear if the injury had anything to do with his poor performance. The Mavs should clear up his status closer to tipoff.
