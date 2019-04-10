Mavericks' Courtney Lee: Questionable Wednesday
Lee (hip) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Spurs.
Lee didn't play Tuesday, but it's possible he'll take the court for the season finale. If not, he'll end the year averaging career lows nearly across the board.
