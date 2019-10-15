Mavericks' Courtney Lee: Running with starting five
Lee is starting Monday's preseason game against the Thunder, ddd reports.
Lee has been held to 3.5 points and two rebounds over three preseason contests, but he'll get a chance to start Monday night. His role during the regular season could be limited, though he'll have an opportunity to make his case for minutes as the preseason winds down.
