Lee had zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound, and one assist in four minutes during Friday's 122-107 loss to the Bucks.

Lee was a healthy scratch during Wednesday's win over the Hornets before barely playing in this his first appearance with the team. While the 33-year-old veteran is under contract through 2019-20, the Mavericks seem focused on developing the younger talent on the roster. Barring a major change of heart, it seems Lee can be left on waiver wires.