Mavericks' Courtney Lee: Scoreless in four minutes
Lee had zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound, and one assist in four minutes during Friday's 122-107 loss to the Bucks.
Lee was a healthy scratch during Wednesday's win over the Hornets before barely playing in this his first appearance with the team. While the 33-year-old veteran is under contract through 2019-20, the Mavericks seem focused on developing the younger talent on the roster. Barring a major change of heart, it seems Lee can be left on waiver wires.
More News
-
Mavericks' Courtney Lee: Not in rotation in team debut•
-
Mavericks' Courtney Lee: Will be available Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Courtney Lee: Won't travel to Cleveland•
-
Mavericks' Courtney Lee: Sent to Dallas•
-
Knicks' Courtney Lee: Available in trade talks•
-
Knicks' Courtney Lee: Still out of rotation•
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...