Lee logged 14 points (6-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 105-94 loss to the Spurs.

Lee returned to the lineup following a one-game absence due to a hip injury. While he didn't start, Lee enjoyed one of his better performances here in the season finale. The 33-year-old wing had a down year and actually averaged fewer minutes per game in Dallas than he did in New York this season. Nevertheless, he's under contract for 2019-20, so perhaps the Mavericks will end up incorporating the veteran into the regular rotation more next fall.

