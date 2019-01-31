Mavericks' Courtney Lee: Sent to Dallas

Lee was traded from the Knicks to the Mavericks on Thursday along with Kristaps Porzingis (knee) and Tim Hardaway in exchange for Dennis Smith, DeAndre Jordan and Wesley Matthews, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Lee's inclusion was essentially a salary dump, as the 33-year-old -- who has been out of the rotation for most of the season -- is still under contract for $12.3 million this season and $12.8 million next season. It's unclear what role Lee will play with his new team, though him and Hardaway could absorb the minutes left behind by Dennis Smith and Wesley Matthews. Lee is averaging just 4.7 points and 2.3 rebounds in 13.3 minutes this season, though he posted averages of 12.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 30.4 minutes last season.