Lee will start Wednesday's game against the Kings, Mike Peasley of the Dallas Mavericks Radio Network reports.

Lee's back in the starting five after a two-game run off with the reserves. Though he's held a limited role throughout the year, Lee's playing time has ticked up of late as he's seen at least 12 minutes in each of the past four games. In that span, he's averaging 6.0 points and 1.0 rebound per game.