Mavericks' Courtney Lee: Starting Wednesday
Lee will start Wednesday's game against the Kings, Mike Peasley of the Dallas Mavericks Radio Network reports.
Lee's back in the starting five after a two-game run off with the reserves. Though he's held a limited role throughout the year, Lee's playing time has ticked up of late as he's seen at least 12 minutes in each of the past four games. In that span, he's averaging 6.0 points and 1.0 rebound per game.
More News
-
Mavericks' Courtney Lee: Back to bench Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Courtney Lee: Starting Friday•
-
Mavericks' Courtney Lee: Collecting dust on bench•
-
Mavericks' Courtney Lee: Healthy scratch Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Courtney Lee: Healthy scratch for Tuesday's loss•
-
Mavericks' Courtney Lee: Coming off bench Saturday•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...