Mavericks' Courtney Lee: Starts again Friday
Lee is starting Friday's game against the Pelicans, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
It was reported earlier in the week that the Mavs still haven't decided on an everyday small forward, but Lee has now started each of the first two contests of the season. He was held to four points and a rebound over 16 minutes in Wednesday's opener, so he'll likely have to put together a better showing Friday for a chance to keep his starting job.
