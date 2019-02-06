Lee (not injury related) will be available for Wednesday's game against the Hornets, Dwain Price of the Mavericks' official site reports.

Lee will be able to make his Mavericks debut Wednesday. If he takes the floor, it will mark just his third appearance since Dec. 29. It's not immediately clear what role Lee will have on Dallas, though it seems unlikely he'll be vaulted into fantasy relevance.

