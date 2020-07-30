Lee (calf) is unavailable for Friday's opener against the Rockets.
Lee underwent surgery in late June to address a calf injury he suffered while working out during the hiatus. It's not clear if he'll be able to play at any point during the resumed season.
More News
-
Mavericks' Courtney Lee: Sidelined with calf injury•
-
Mavericks' Courtney Lee: Puts up 13 in spot start•
-
Mavericks' Courtney Lee: Back to bench Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Courtney Lee: Logs 21 minutes versus Timberwolves•
-
Mavericks' Courtney Lee: Moved outside rotation•
-
Mavericks' Courtney Lee: Among reserves Wednesday•