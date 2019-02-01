Mavericks' Courtney Lee: Won't travel to Cleveland
Lee will not play in Saturday's game against the Cavaliers, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Lee's Dallas debut will be put on hold likely until Wednesday's home game against the Hornets. Lee joins the Mavericks after becoming an afterthought on the Knicks as the team shifted its focus to the younger core of players. And while Dallas is looking to remain competitive, with Harrison Barnes and Dorian Finney-Smith still on the roster, Lee may struggle to find many quality minutes with the Mavs this season.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...