Lee will not play in Saturday's game against the Cavaliers, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Lee's Dallas debut will be put on hold likely until Wednesday's home game against the Hornets. Lee joins the Mavericks after becoming an afterthought on the Knicks as the team shifted its focus to the younger core of players. And while Dallas is looking to remain competitive, with Harrison Barnes and Dorian Finney-Smith still on the roster, Lee may struggle to find many quality minutes with the Mavs this season.