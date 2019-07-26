Mavericks' Dakota Mathias: Joins Mavs
Mathias has signed a contract with the Mavericks, Bobby Karalla of the Mavericks' official site reports.
Undrafted out of Purdue in 2018, Mathias played overseas last year with Divina Seguros Joventut of the Spanish ACB. He appeared in 14 games, drawing five starts and averaging 7.6 points and 2.1 rebounds in 19.1 minutes. He appeared in summer league with the Lakers in 2019, averaging 6.3 points and 3.5 rebounds in 20.0 minutes. While those numbers are relatively underwhelming, the Mavericks appear to have confidence in the 24-year-old shooter. In four seasons at Purdue, he hit 41.9 percent of his shots from distance.
