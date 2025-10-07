Banton signed a deal with the Mavericks on Tuesday.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed, so this may simply be an Exhibit 10 contract. The Mavericks currently don't have a roster spot open, but that doesn't mean Banton couldn't find his way onto the official roster. The guard holds career regular-season averages of 6.8 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists.