Mavericks' Dalano Banton: Signs with Dallas
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Banton signed a deal with the Mavericks on Tuesday.
The terms of the deal were not disclosed, so this may simply be an Exhibit 10 contract. The Mavericks currently don't have a roster spot open, but that doesn't mean Banton couldn't find his way onto the official roster. The guard holds career regular-season averages of 6.8 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists.
