Mavericks' Dalano Banton: Won't play Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Banton (rest) has been ruled out for Saturday's preseason game against the Hornets, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.
Banton signed with the team on Tuesday. He joins Dante Exum (knee) and Caleb Martin (undisclosed), who were also ruled out ahead of this preseason matchup.
More News
-
Mavericks' Dalano Banton: Signs with Dallas•
-
Trail Blazers' Dalano Banton: Scores 23 in season finale•
-
Trail Blazers' Dalano Banton: Notches 20 points•
-
Trail Blazers' Dalano Banton: Supplies 21 points in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Dalano Banton: Scores 23 points in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Dalano Banton: Well-rounded showing in first start•