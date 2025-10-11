default-cbs-image
Banton (rest) has been ruled out for Saturday's preseason game against the Hornets, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Banton signed with the team on Tuesday. He joins Dante Exum (knee) and Caleb Martin (undisclosed), who were also ruled out ahead of this preseason matchup.

