Mavericks' D'Angelo Russell: Absent from injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Russell (illness) is off the injury report for Thursday's game against the Warriors.
After missing consecutive outings with an illness, Russell is ready to suit up for the first time since Jan. 15. That said, the veteran guard didn't appear in Dallas' three prior contests before the ailment, so Russell's presence may not have any impact on the backcourt rotation.
