Mavericks' D'Angelo Russell: Available to play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Russell (illness) is available to play Thursday versus the Pistons, Christian Clark of The Athletic reports.
Russell is set to return from a two-game absence, but his minutes have been declining in Dallas. He's logged 20 minutes since November, and with minutes in the teens, it's tough for Russell to make an impact in most fantasy leagues.
