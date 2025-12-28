Russell accumulated seven points (3-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt), four assists and one steal over 13 minutes during Saturday's 113-107 loss to the Kings.

Russell was back in the rotation, albeit for just 13 minutes. With Brandon Williams (calf) sidelined, head coach Jason Kidd was forced to dust off Russell, allowing him to step onto the floor for just the fourth time in the past eight games. It's been a disastrous season for Russell, averaging just 10.2 points, 4.0 assists and 1.3 three-pointers in 25 appearances.