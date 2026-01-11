Russell amassed eight points (4-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds and four assists over 19 minutes during Saturday's 125-107 loss to the Bulls.

Russell moved back into the rotation, playing for the first time in the past six games after Brandon Williams was ruled out with an illness. Russell has been a non-factor this season, playing a muted role as the third-string point guard. In five appearances over the past month, he has averaged just 5.6 points and 2.6 assists in 13.7 minutes per game.