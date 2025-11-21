default-cbs-image
Russell (illness) is questionable for Friday's game against the Pelicans.

Russell was a late addition to the injury report after waking up under the weather. Friday is the front end of a back-to-back set, so the Mavericks may proceed with caution. Jaden Hardy could see some extra reps behind Brandon Williams if Russell is unable to give it a go.

