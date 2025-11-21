Mavericks' D'Angelo Russell: Dealing with illness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Russell (illness) is questionable for Friday's game against the Pelicans.
Russell was a late addition to the injury report after waking up under the weather. Friday is the front end of a back-to-back set, so the Mavericks may proceed with caution. Jaden Hardy could see some extra reps behind Brandon Williams if Russell is unable to give it a go.
More News
-
Mavericks' D'Angelo Russell: Fills stat sheet in loss•
-
Mavericks' D'Angelo Russell: Nets 28 points with two steals•
-
Mavericks' D'Angelo Russell: Returning to bench role•
-
Mavericks' D'Angelo Russell: Disappointing results in first unit•
-
Mavericks' D'Angelo Russell: Jumps into starting lineup•
-
Mavericks' D'Angelo Russell: Double-doubles in loss•