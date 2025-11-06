Russell ended Wednesday's 101-99 loss to New Orleans with nine points (3-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three assists and one block in 21 minutes.

Head coach Jason Kidd chose to deploy a more traditional point guard in Russell in the starting lineup, though that didn't aid the Mavericks' sputtering offense. Russell has been unable to gain much traction with Dallas so far -- he's scored in double figures in just four of his first eight contests. However, the veteran guard has shown enough signs of life lately to remain worth holding in most fantasy leagues until Kyrie Irving (knee) returns, with Russell averaging 16.2 points, 6.5 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 three-pointers in 26.5 minutes over his past six outings.