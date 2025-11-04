Russell closed Monday's 110-102 loss to Houston with 10 points (2-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds and 12 assists across 29 minutes.

Russell handed out a season-high 12 assists, recording his first double-double as a member of the Mavericks. After a disastrous start to the season, Russell has crept his way back into the standard league discussion, averaging 18.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 3.0 three-pointers in 26.2 minutes per game across the past three contests.