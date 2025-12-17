Mavericks' D'Angelo Russell: Downgraded to questionable
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Russell (illness) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against Detroit.
Russell had initially been tabbed probable for the contest due to illness, but he's now considered questionable. With Brandon Williams (Achilles) also questionable, Ryan Nembhard and Jaden Hardy could be tasked with handling most of the point guard duties.
