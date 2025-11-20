Russell generated 23 points (9-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and a steal during Wednesday's 113-111 loss to the Knicks.

Russell's November production has been a rollercoaster. He started the month with a 31-point outburst and a 10-point, 12-assist double-double before scoring in single digits for five consecutive contests. Russell has rebounded from the dry spell with four solid outings, including Wednesday's performance. During that four-game stretch, Russell is averaging 17.8 points, 5.8 assists and 3.8 rebounds over 27.0 minutes.