Mavericks' D'Angelo Russell: Good to go
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Russell (knee) will play in Saturday's game against the Pistons, Christian Clark of The Athletic reports.
Russell was termed questionable leading up to Saturday's contest due to a bruised left knee. However, the veteran point guard will suit up and likely be one of the Mavericks' top bench options once again. In his last three appearances, Russell has averaged 15.7 points, 7.0 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals across 26.3 minutes. He came off the bench in all three outings.
More News
-
Mavericks' D'Angelo Russell: Questionable for Saturday•
-
Mavericks' D'Angelo Russell: Logs 20 minutes in loss•
-
Mavericks' D'Angelo Russell: Snaps out of funk with 24 points•
-
Mavericks' D'Angelo Russell: Invisible in opening loss•
-
Mavericks' D'Angelo Russell: Likely to begin year in bench role•
-
Mavericks' D'Angelo Russell: Ready to face LAL•