Russell (knee) will play in Saturday's game against the Pistons, Christian Clark of The Athletic reports.

Russell was termed questionable leading up to Saturday's contest due to a bruised left knee. However, the veteran point guard will suit up and likely be one of the Mavericks' top bench options once again. In his last three appearances, Russell has averaged 15.7 points, 7.0 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals across 26.3 minutes. He came off the bench in all three outings.