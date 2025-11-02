Russell notched 31 points (10-17 FG, 7-13 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds and three assists across 30 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 122-110 loss to the Pistons in Mexico City.

The veteran guard led the Mavs in scoring on the night, with Cooper Flagg a distant second at 16 points. The 31 points and seven made three-pointers were season highs for Russell, who has adjusted quickly to his role on the second unit and is averaging 19.5 points, 6.0 assists, 4.0 boards, 2.8 threes and 1.0 steals in 27.3 minutes over the last four games.