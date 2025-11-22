Mavericks' D'Angelo Russell: Iffy to play Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Russell (illness) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies.
Russell is in danger of missing a second consecutive game while battling through an illness. If he's not cleared to play Saturday, then Brandon Williams, Max Christie and Jaden Hardy would be in line for expanded roles on offense.
