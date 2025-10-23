Russell closed Wednesday's 125-92 loss to San Antonio with six points (1-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), two rebounds and three assists across 15 minutes.

Russell played just 15 minutes off the bench, a worrying sign for anyone who took a chance on him in drafts. While there had been speculation he would come off the bench, the hope was that he would still see enough playing time to warrant a spot in most fantasy leagues. Those who took a chance on him might want to wait another game or two before cutting bait, just in case the result had something to do with his limited playing time.