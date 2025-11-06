default-cbs-image
Russell is part of the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Russell will make his first start of the 2025-26 season, replacing Klay Thompson in the first unit. Despite his reserve role, Russell had played 29 or more minutes in four of his last five games. During that five-game stretch, he averaged 17.6 points, 7.2 assists and 4.0 rebounds.

