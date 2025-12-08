Russell amassed four points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and two assists across 13 minutes during Saturday's 122-109 win over the Rockets.

With Ryan Nembhard excelling at point guard and Brandon Williams playing an expanded role off the bench, Russell is becoming an afterthought in Dallas' rotation. In his last four appearances, Russell is averaging a mere 15.5 minutes per contest.