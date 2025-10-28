Russell had nine points (3-14 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 2-4 FT), two rebounds, 10 assists and one block over 30 minutes during Monday's 101-94 loss to the Thunder.

Russell featured heavily again Monday, playing at least 29 minutes for the second straight game. After barely touching the floor during the first two games, it appears head coach Jason Kidd has realized that there is some benefit to having a point guard on the floor. Cooper Flagg suffered a shoulder injury during the game, and if he is to miss any time, Russell would become a popular target in standard fantasy formats.