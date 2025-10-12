Russell compiled seven points (2-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), five assists, three rebounds and one steal in 22 minutes during Saturday's preseason loss to the Hornets.

Russell was somewhat disappointing again Saturday, continuing what has been an underwhelming start to his career in Dallas. While he did hand out a team-high five assists, his shooting let him down, both from the field and the stripe. With Kyrie Irving likely out until at least January with a knee injury, Russell will serve as the starting point guard. He is worth drafting in all standard leagues, although managers may have to temper their expectations given the talent around him.